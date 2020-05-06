B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on contact-tracing apps
British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has been considering some contact-tracing apps but so far hasn’t found any that would meet the province’s needs. She says they are looking at augmenting current IT systems rather than coming up with something new, but it’s not clear an app that provides generic information on people’s phones about where they’ve been would be helpful.
