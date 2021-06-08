B.C. First Nations call for pause to old-growth logging in Fairy Creek
Three B.C. First Nations want forestry workers to temporarily stop cutting old-growth trees on their traditional territory on Vancouver Island.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Playing without the injured James Harden but showing no hint that they needed him, the Nets led by as much as 49 and held the NBA's highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average. Kyrie Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and