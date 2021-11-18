The Aztecs baseball team is impacting young lives
The San Diego State baseball season is still a few months away, but they recently made the signing of a lifetime. The newest addition to the Aztecs program is only 10-years-old.
Robbie Ray becomes the first Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young since Roy Halladay.
Leon Draisaitl has his nose ahead of everyone in the race for end-of-season hardware, including his superstar teammate.
John Tavares was hearing it from teammates after his Team Canada photoshoot.
The Canucks are an absolute mess right now.
Asher Ray seemed to be having more fun than anyone after it was announced that his dad, Robbie, had won the AL Cy Young.
The Astros ace is staying in Houston.
The Toronto Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are in danger of falling well below .500 if they can’t get a few wins on their road trip.
Montano says she didn't explicitly consent to being shown nude on film.
The group which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is reportedly close to purchasing the Penguins, who were last valued at well over $800 million.
Canada's men nearing a World Cup berth after beating Mexico seemed like an absurd proposition even 20 months ago. Twenty years ago, it felt impossible.
Ruggs is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day as part of his house arrest agreement.
MLB's worst pitcher in 2019 was the NL's best in 2021.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
Of the 14 players to receive qualifying offers, 13 turned them down.
WTA chairman Steve Simon doesn't believe the email he received is actually from Peng Shuai, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
WNBA Champion Candace Parker is on The Rush chatting with Jared about bringing a title back to Chicago, who and what makes her GOATs list and how she and her famous friends at TNT like to prank each other on air. Plus, Candace is sharing one of her workout secrets with the world… the Gx Sweat Patch. Check it out here!
VANCOUVER — Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists Wednesday as the Colorado Avalanche topped the struggling Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Mikko Rantanen also scored and had two helpers for Colorado (6-5-1), while Cale Makar added one of each and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-net strike. Three of the Avalanche's goals came on the power play. Tucker Poolman scored and registered a helper for Vancouver (5-10-2), and Conor Garland also found the back of the net for the home side. Darcy Kuemper stopped
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza discuss the fantasy community’s reaction to the Chargers calling Larry Rountree’s number for a 1-yard touchdown over Austin in week 10. Liz and Austin play a game of over/under featuring three rising fantasy stars and their week 11 matchups. Finally, actor and fantasy football fanatic Tom Everett Scott explains his passion for the virtual game.
ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins scored 20 points, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 19 apiece and the Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Celtics missed a chance to climb above .500 for the first time this season. Trae Young chipped in with 18 points and 11 assists as the Hawks used a balanced attack to overcome a 34-point performance by Jayson Tatum. The Celtics spent a lot of time doubling Young. The other Hawks made Bos