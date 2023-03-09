AZ woman captures moments of brawl onboard Southwest flight
A fight broke out onboard a plane in Dallas preparing to leave for Phoenix. Passengers say a man in a tan sports jacket got upset after another man bumped into his wife.
A fight broke out onboard a plane in Dallas preparing to leave for Phoenix. Passengers say a man in a tan sports jacket got upset after another man bumped into his wife.
‘I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,’ wife says
Fox News is citing newly found emails from Maria Bartiromo’s personal account that they intend to use in their defense of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit. In one email exchange, Tony Fratto, who in November, 2020 was acting as a spokesman for Dominion, wrote to Bartiromo after watching an interview with Sidney Powell, the attorney […]
Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate, whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — each a separate incident — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday. State District Judge Jim Fallon on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the execution date. Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency.
The teenager was bitten at least seven times and suffered "serious injuries on his arm and back from the bites," the Justice Department wrote.
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday. The four Americans were hauled off in a pickup truck, and Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around — even taking them to a medical clinic — “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them,” Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said.
The proceedings, to consider whether he should be freed from jail, resumed on Wednesday.
A theory that the kidnapping of four Americans was a case of mistaken identity gains strength.
REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei
Police said he sexually assaulted two more girls, ages 10 and 15. Officers believe there may be more victims.
The former second lady of Pennsylvania joined the volunteer Rivers Edge 113 firefighting crew in December
A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China and charged, Hong Kong police said Tuesday. Police said they suspect she assisted another suspect and then fled to mainland China. The grisly killing of Choi, 28, has gripped many in Hong Kong and in mainland China because the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime.
Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has implied that he is never returning to Singapore.
Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021
Latavia “Tay” Mcgee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were kidnapped after travelling to Matamoros, Tamaulipas
A Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago was executed on Tuesday. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
Cartel-fueled violence threatens Americans. We need to target narco-terrorists financially, with increased criminal penalties and even militarily.
The "prospect that a six-year-old can stand trial is problematic", a prosecutor says in a media interview.
Millions of Indians on Wednesday celebrated the Holi festival, dancing to the beat of drums, smearing each other with green, yellow and red colors and exchanging sweets in homes, parks and streets. One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Holi provides an opportunity for people to come together, forget resentment and ill feelings toward each other. "Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
For centuries rumours have abounded that Leicester Cathedral was built on the site of a Roman temple.
The owner of Sila, a 2-1/2-year-old Doberman, was surprised to see not one but four dogs emerge from the rubble of a building in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, 28 days after earthquakes devastated the region. Kadir Keyifli said he had asked local rescue teams for help getting his dog out of the rubble but nobody had been able to enter the wreckage. The workers were seen going through a narrow opening among the rubble then breaking open a hole in a door to access the room in the basement, which appeared to have sustained little damage.