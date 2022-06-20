  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Avs caution overconfidence: 'We haven't won anything yet'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Colorado's Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring its best game of the playoffs at home in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

Video Transcript

- Hey, Erik, only 16 shots for Tampa Bay last night. What was working defensively for forwards, goalie, and defensively?

- Yeah, I mean, I think we had the puck a lot. I think that was a lot of it. We forechecked really, really well. We played it as a connected five man unit all over the ice, I think. And our forecheck was probably the key. I think when these guys on offense are pressuring the way that they have, it's tough to play against. So I think right from the GetGo, our forecheck was on, and I think that made the biggest difference.

- All right.

- You guys have talked a lot about fresh legs. How much is it-- do you feel that the impact of the fact you guys did sweep Nashville. You swept Edmonton, and kind of the rest that you've been able to kind of accumulate over this class.

- Yeah, I think it's physics that when you get rest you're rested. So I think you have a point there, for sure. If you play like every other day for a long period of time. It's going to wear you down. But they've been here before. They played two long seasons before this too. So we just got a-- we can't think about that too much that we're more fresh team. I mean, we just got to reset the game and it's 0-0 hockey game again and start of game 3. So you just got to get ready for that now.

- For both of you, can you talk about your team's discipline for the first two games?

- Yeah, I think you all saw them get a little bit more physical. And I think that's just gamesmanship on their part. They're trying to get it into four on four situation, and then maybe we take another penalty 4 on 4, and they get a 4 on 3 to get some momentum. So I'll play off long. I think we've played teams throughout the entire playoffs that have tried to get us off our game, and we're just going to take the first punch in the face and get the power play and skate away. So I think that's been our mindset. We're not going to get sucked into that stuff, and we will continue to not do that.

- Yeah. More to the physical toll of the playoffs. These guys who we're playing have played a lot of hockey, not just this year, but over the last three years. How much of that part of the game plan in trying to get on their defense and making sure that you guys take a body whenever you can?

- Yeah. Obviously, that's a big thing in class, and we don't really think about the fact that they've been playing long seasons last two years. And we're just kind of going at it like just with the simple plan just like Erik said, our forecheck has to be a factor in our speed. And last night, we did it. They had some trouble breaking the puck out and we just have to keep doing the exact same thing.

- For Mikko, how have you like your start in the series personally? And for Erik, coming off of a game like game two, do you have to guard against overconfidence entering game 3?

- Go ahead.

- Yeah. It's-- I've been-- I thought I've been playing pretty good the last two games, but it's far from over and it's individually very important to reset after every game and not think about the last game. You got to move past it, even if it's a good game or a bad game. So I think it's the mentality we have in the whole team.

- Yeah. I don't think that's an issue at all, overconfidence. I think every series, every game, we've taken it a game by game approach. We know there are a lot better team at home than they're on the road so we expect to get their best games here in 3 and 4. So from our standpoint, nothing changes. Our mindset has been the same all year long, all playoff long. So what are we confident about? We haven't won anything yet. So our mindset is the exact same it's been all playoff.

- Mikko, how much do you think your speed is caught them by surprise. You mentioned the forecheck, how much do you think that's something that may be a challenge that they haven't faced yet?

- Yeah, I think like last night we saw it, when we were skating the whole game. I think in the first game, we were good in the first, but then we kind of took our foot off the gas in the second and they were a better team in that period. But I think last night, just got to play like that all the time and just reload above the box all the time. It makes it tougher for them to get some offense going.

But we know, like Erik said, they're better team at home and we know they're going to come with their probably best game of the playoffs in game 3. So we've got to be ready for that. But Yeah, we don't have to change a lot. We just have to stay mentally focused and just go at it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

    Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. "More bodychecking experience is not protective against injury and concussions," he said. "The rates of injury and concussion were actually substantially higher among tho

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • Elliott: Corey Perry and Jack Johnson embracing vital roles in Stanley Cup Final

    Corey Perry and Jack Johnson aren't the players they once were, but they're playing critical roles for the Lightning and Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher Avalanche

    It’s no secret Tampa Bay has played more hockey over the past two years than any other team in the NHL. “The shot blocking, the groins, the hips, the cuts, the bruises, playing every second night: That’s the toll," coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. What happened last year was the Lightning became the second franchise since the salary cap era began in 2005 to win the Cup back-to-back.

  • Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff

    BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday when Leona Maguire's 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. “It’s really special,” Kupcho said. “I’ve been really close, but this leaderboard was stacked. I think that’s what I’m mo

  • Speedy Colorado Avalanche zoom to 2-0 series lead over Bolts

    DENVER (AP) — Marinate on this for a quick moment: Colorado has 11 goals in the Stanley Cup Final so far, and not one from star forward Nathan MacKinnon. The always-pushing-the-pace Avalanche are clicking on all cylinders, even with MacKinnon's scoring held in check and Nazem Kadri sidelined by a thumb injury. This is a bunch that comes at you from all directions — no matter the name on the back of the jersey. They're a constant blur of burgundy-and-blue that gets fast break after fast break, sc

  • Wimbledon to address ‘dangerous’ surfaces by allowing players to practise on Centre and No 1 Court

    Wimbledon will allow players to practise on Centre Court and No 1 Court ahead of the tournament for the first time, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last year’s injuries on the “dangerous” slippery grass.

  • Colorado family takes love for hockey to new level, name kids after famous players

    It's an extra special Father's Day for the Hyland family from Arvada. They have been big Avalanche fans since day one.

  • Matteo Berrettini eyes Wimbledon glory as he bids to seal notable grasscourt hat-trick

    Matteo Berrettini has set his sights on winning Wimbledon for the first time after successfully defending his Queen’s title. The Italian admitted in the aftermath of his 7-5, 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic that he had feared he would not be able to make the Wimbledon draw because of a hand injury. Berrettini made the final a year ago — his first in a Grand Slam — but lost in four sets against Novak Djokovic.

  • One for the thumb? Bookmakers set Golden State Warriors as early 2023 NBA title favorites

    Oddsmakers foresee the NBA champion Warriors improving their position for a fifth ring as the Clippers, Celtics and Heat pose fierce challenges.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: Texans' direction still in question after another odd offseason

    Last season the Texans went 4-13, then fired coach David Culley.

  • Hoskins' pinch-hit in 10th, Phils top Nats; 15 W in 17 games

    Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday for their 15th win in 17 games. The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3. “Get to .500, now you’re looking at (going five games over),” Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson said.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: player, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver when free agency opens July 13. Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2021-22. Kuzmenko, who was never drafted into the NHL, added seven goals and seven assists in 16 playoff contests. He reported

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho