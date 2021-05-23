Avisaíl García's two-run homer
Avisaíl García crushes a two-run home run to right field, extending the Brewers' lead to 5-0 in the top of the 3rd inning
This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
LEICESTER, England (AP) — It happened again to Leicester. For the second straight season, Leicester missed out on a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League after a loss on the final day of the Premier League season. This time, it was Tottenham beating Brendan Rodgers' side, which led 2-1 going into the 76th minute but slumped to a 4-2 defeat thanks to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's own-goal and two late strikes by Gareth Bale. Leicester finished a point behind Chelsea, which wasn't made to pay for its 2-1 loss at Aston Villa and squeezed into the Champions League as a fourth-place finisher. Fifth-place Leicester will play in the Europa League, having spent 242 days in the top four but missed out on the day that mattered the most. It has, though, been a campaign to remember because the team won the FA Cup this month. Harry Kane scored and set up one of Bale's goals to finish as the league's top scorer, on 23 goals, and also on top of the assist charts on 14. It could have been his last game for Tottenham, with the striker reportedly having asked to leave because he is unhappy with the club's progress. Tottenham finished in seventh place — its lowest Premier League finish since 2008 — to qualify for a new UEFA competition, the Europa Conference League. Two penalties from Jamie Vardy either side of Kane’s goal put the Foxes 2-1 up at the King Power Stadium. But Schmeichel punched the ball into his own net at a corner and that proved to be the turning point With Leicester needing a goal, Spurs found holes on the break and scored twice in the last few minutes. A move that involved Son, Kane and Bale saw the Welshman fire home with a low finish in the 87th minute and then right at the death Bale poked home after dribbling through the heart of Leicester's defense before hitting the post and scoring off the rebound. Last season, Leicester lost at home to Manchester United on the final day to miss out on a Champions League spot. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Anthony Rizzo is out here conducting in-person learning at the ballpark.
It's time to talk some kickers! Check out our analysts' 2021 draft rankings.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians’ struggling offense will be without cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes for between five and seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain. Reyes, who leads the team in RBIs and is second in home runs, was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday's game against Minnesota. Cleveland's designated hitter left Saturday's game with the injury, which the team initially called a strained left abdominal muscle. “We knew he’d be an IL and miss some time,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday before the team issued the detailed medical update. Reyes was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. Reyes’ absence will be a major setback for the Indians. He has 29 RBIs and 11 homers while batting .257 in 40 games. Reyes and third baseman José Ramírez have carried Cleveland’s offense for most of the season. Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday. He doubled over in pain after taking a swing in the sixth and was replaced during the at-bat by Jordan Luplow. Infielder Owen Miller, the top hitting prospect in Cleveland’s minor league system, was called up from Triple-A Columbus. Miller, 24, was batting .406 in 16 games at Columbus. He started at DH and batted sixth Sunday. Miller hit two home runs with nine RBIs at Columbus. The right-handed hitter has played all four infield positions and left field. Miller was acquired in a nine-player trade that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego in August. He was drafted in the third round by the Padres in 2018. Catcher Roberto Pérez, who had surgery for a broken right thumb earlier this month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Chelsea clinched a Champions League qualification spot in nervy fashion following a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues looked like they would need to win the Champions League by beating Manchester City in the final on Saturday to get back in the competition next season after goals by Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi — from the penalty spot — put Villa 2-0 ahead. Ben Chilwell pulled a goal back for Chelsea, which ended up relying on fifth-place Leicester losing 4-2 at home to Tottenham to stay in the top four by just a point over the Foxes. Chelsea also beat Leicester to a top-four finish on the final day last season. Cesar Azpilicueta was sent off late on for Chelsea for lashing out at Jack Grealish, while manager Thomas Tuchel also faces an anxious wait to discover if goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be fit for the Champions League final in Porto after he was forced off at halftime after colliding with the post as Traore scored. Villa, already guaranteed 11th place, wrapped up a season of progress with a gritty victory. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Canadian wheelchair racers Brent Lakatos and Tristan Smyth had a very successful weekend at the Swiss Nationals in Arbon, Switzerland, capturing five medals at the event. Smyth won gold in the T-53/T-54 5,000-metre race, while fellow Canadian Brent Lakatos collected a bronze in that race, as well as gold in the 1,500m, silver in the 400m, and another bronze in the 100m. In the 5,000, the 35-year-old Smyth finished with a time of 10 minutes and 37.42 seconds. American Daniel Romanchuk finished in second with a time of 10:49.72, while Lakatos finished in third with a time of 10:50.07. In the 100, Lakatos, from Dorval, Que., finished behind Mexican silver medallist Juan Pablo Cervantes Garcia (13.99 seconds), and gold medallist Pekka-Leo Tähti, of Finland (13.82 seconds). On Friday, Lakatos won gold in the 1,500m race with a time of 2:55.99. In second, was Great Britain's David Weir with a time of 2:56.52, and in third came Romanchuk with a time of 2:57.02. The 40-year-old Lakatos also picked up a silver medal in the 400m, posting a time of 49.92 seconds, behind Romanchuk (45.82), but ahead of Tähti. WATCH | IPC president Andrew Parsons refelcts on 100 days to the Tokyo Paralympics:
Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.
ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue settled for a fourth-place finish at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday after a 7-4 loss to Sweden in the bronze-medal game. Sweden's Almida De Val and Oscar Eriksson scored four in the first end and never relinquished the lead. The game was conceded in the eighth after a double peel left Canada no chance to set up a steal of three. Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of host Scotland won gold later in the day with a 9-7 victory over Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten. Even though Gushue and Einarson missed the podium, their top-seven finish in the 20-team field secured a mixed doubles berth for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. "I'm very proud of how Kerri and I battled throughout the week," Gushue said. "There was no doubt we were tired and not at our best, but we left it all on the ice and that's all you could ask for. "We're disappointed not to earn a medal, but are proud to have earned the Olympic spot for Canada." Sweden put the game out of reach in the seventh end when De Val made an around-the-horn shot. The rock took out two Canadian stones before sitting under cover as shot rock. Canada played a raise double-takeout hoping to score two, but the raised stone rolled too far. Canada had to settle for a single point. The event capped a disappointing run of Canadian results at world curling championships this season. Canada's Brendan Bottcher lost the qualification game at the world men's playdowns in the Calgary bubble and Einarson's four-player team suffered the same fate at the women's world championship. While Beijing berths were secured in all disciplines, it was the first time that Canada was shut out of the medals at all three world events in the same season. "It’s been an honour to represent Canada twice on the world stage," Einarson said. "We gave it our absolute all this week and I couldn’t be more proud of us earning Canada the Olympic spot. "We fought hard every game. We may not have played our best at times, but we also never gave up." Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., and Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., finished round-robin play at 7-2. They reached the semifinals after pulling out an unlikely comeback win over Switzerland in a qualification game Saturday at the Curl Aberdeen facility. Einarson forced an extra end with a remarkable quadruple-takeout and Canada stole a single for the win. That game was followed by a semifinal loss to Scotland. Canada reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the world mixed doubles playdowns. Canada has never won gold at the event, which made its debut in 2008. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021. The Canadian Press