Avisaíl García's solo home run

The Canadian players know. The coaches know it. All of Basketball Canada's top brass know it too. This moment, for this men's basketball program, can't be lost. It's been a long two decades since Steve Nash, Rowan Barrett and the rest of those Canadian players left the court at the Olympics in Australia after losing to France. Now, with an unprecedented amount of talent in the NBA and on this Canadian roster going into a last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, the time has to be now. "We need