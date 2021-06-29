Avisaíl García's solo home run
Avisaíl García crushes a solo home run off of Kyle Hendricks to left field, giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning
A former Chicago Blackhawks player was allegedly sexually assaulted by ex-video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010 and is still dealing with the long-term effects of the abuse.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are working on a contract extension for veteran winger Wayne Simmonds.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Kylian Mbappe missed France's fifth and final penalty and the defending World Cup champs are out of the European Championships.
Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.
Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child passed away six days later.
Move over, Shohei Ohtani.
Unai Simon couldn't handle a straightforward back pass and it gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.
The Angels pitcher didn't have his best stuff on Monday.
There is speculation Thunder GM Sam Presti is shopping the Canadian star to obtain a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Fans looking to secure tickets to a Montreal Canadiens game during the Stanley Cup finals should be ready to fork over a small fortune.
Canada has released its final men's basketball roster for this week's Olympic push.
Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.
Deandre Ayton has answered every question for the Suns, while the NBA rulebook has come under scrutiny in the conference finals.
Kevin Love played in just 25 games for the Cavaliers last season, and only appeared in 103 over the past three years.
The Canadian players know. The coaches know it. All of Basketball Canada's top brass know it too. This moment, for this men's basketball program, can't be lost. It's been a long two decades since Steve Nash, Rowan Barrett and the rest of those Canadian players left the court at the Olympics in Australia after losing to France. Now, with an unprecedented amount of talent in the NBA and on this Canadian roster going into a last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, the time has to be now. "We need
Under Didier Deschamps, France's peerless talent pool has largely been throttled back. It often won big. Until it didn't on Monday.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says allegations that a former Chicago Blackhawks player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach are concerning. But he adds his first reaction to the news was: "Tell me the facts." Speaking at his annual media availability prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday night, Bettman said the league learned "relatively recently" about the allegations. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL was informed by the Blackhawks' general counsel. Chicago has h
Lindsay Flach trained through frequent heartburn and headaches, through waves of nausea and vomiting that struck as often as three or four times a day.
The Olympic hammer thrower has stood her ground on social media after her protest on Saturday.