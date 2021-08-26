Avisaíl García's HR-robbing catch
Avisaíl García leaps at the wall in right field and robs a home run from Max Schrock in the 8th inning
Robbie Ray strikes out Tim Anderson, ending the top of the 7th inning and to tie his career high of 14 strikeouts in one game
West Ham may sit atop the Premier League table but Liverpool and Chelsea have been the two most impressive teams of the campaign so far.
Robbie Ray had a season-high 14 strikeouts over seven innings and Alejandro Kirk drove in Teoscar Hernandez with the go-ahead run in the eighth as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox.
“I’m just sort of getting through it, to be honest.”
Flyers forward Kevin Hayes says he lost his "best friend" when his older brother and former NHLer Jimmy Hayes died.
Canada won its first two medals of the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan on Wednesday. First, track cyclist Keely Shaw earned bronze in the C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit. Then, Aurélie Rivard swam to the same medal in the S10 50m freestyle.
Natalie Spooner is comfortable out of her comfort zone.
Charlie Montoyo has been taking a lot of heat from Blue Jays fans. Is it justified?
The US Open will be the first Grand Slam without one of Serena and Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer since 1997.
Bridgewater beat out 2020 starter Drew Lock for the job.
Buccaneers players won't be allowed to leave their team hotel or have visitors on road trips this season regardless of their vaccination status.
The Coyotes renounced 2020 draft pick Mitchell Miller after a disturbing, racially charged history of bullying and abuse came to light.
Rachel Nichols' time on ESPN airwaves appears to be over.
Kelsey Mitchell is clearly a woman of many talents.
The family of a 24-year-old Ottawa man who represented Canada at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games said police found his body in Lake Ontario.
Canada is on the board at the Paralympics.
Connor McDavid should be the No. 1 pick in all fantasy drafts, but here's how the forwards shake out after him.
The RB2 options this season are tough to navigate. Our analysts reveal four backs they're avoiding in drafts, and explain why you should do the same.
You missed your chance to own some of Tony Hawk's blood. For retail rates, at least.
If Newton doesn't perform after returning from his COVID test mishap, his rookie first-round competition might be starting Week 1.