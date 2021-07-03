Avisaíl García's 2-run double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Avisaíl García starts off the scoring against the Pirates with a two-run double to left field in the 1st inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories