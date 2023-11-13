Aviation company begins flight testing for electric, vertical take-off taxi

Reuters

China is considering resuming purchases of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft when the U.S. and Chinese presidents meet this week at the APEC summit, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to unveil a formal order for the 737 Max; aircraft commitments that are not a firm sale often take the form of a memorandum of understanding or letter of intent, the report said, adding that the terms of any potential agreement were under discussion and could change or fall apart before the heads of state meet on Wednesday. Boeing is still waiting to resume deliveries of its bestselling 737 MAX to Chinese airlines more than four years after they were halted following two deadly crashes.