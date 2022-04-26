Avian flu virus H5N1 sweeping through Canadian poultry farms

CBC

Lobster prices paid to fishermen have plunged between 37 and 42 per cent in Nova Scotia this month. The decline, from $17.50 a pound on April 3 to $10 and $11 on Monday, comes as the lobster fishery is set to open in more locations in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes. Shore prices tend to drop each spring as more supply enters the market. Prices at the grocery store have also come down, at least at Sobeys, where live lobster was selling for $17.99 a pound at one Halifax store. That was a drop of th