Average San Diego County gas price drops for 21st straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 21st consecutive day Monday, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.827.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 21st consecutive day Monday, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.827.
Fox joins Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year's cover stars
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
Prigozhin told Ukrainian officials he would reveal the locations of Russian soldiers if they pulled back from the front lines of Bakhmut, WaPo reports.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
Miley Cyrus promoted her album Endless Summer Vacation with sexy pics on the Instagram timeline, posting a shot of herself in nothing but a pair of jeans.
The former president can't let go of his town hall tussle with the moderator.
Richard Gere's family enjoyed a beachy Mother's Day, as seen in wife Alejandra Silva's Instagram post on Sunday
It's official, Miley Cyrus is the undisputed queen of sideboob in a selection of new photographs she shared to Instagram.
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew refusing to leave Royal LodgeScandal-magnet Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, according to the Sun on Sunday. Even though King Charles has slashed his £250,000 ($436,000) subsidy, meaning he cannot afford the property’s upkeep, a friend of Andrew’s tol
"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists and Communists"
Kelly Ripa and her three kids Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, recreated an old family photo for Mother's Day, sharing it on Instagram
The Russians are down, but not quite out. With Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the UK meeting Rishi Sunak, British arms could soon enable the Ukrainian armed forces to deliver the killing blow. Today’s announcement has covered attack drones and air defence missiles; last week, we saw the donation of Storm Shadow missile systems. And, of course, there’s the offer of training for jet pilots.
Hasan called out "Christian" conservatives for some not-very-Christian behaviors.
Russell Moore blasted the former president for his performance in last week's town hall event.
In video of the demonstrations, hecklers can be heard taunting the marchers
Shakira showed off a peek of her toned legs and abs in a purple fringed swimsuit in new photos. The singer was enjoying a day of sunshine on a boat.
Francisco De Jesus told King 5 News in Seattle that security agents met him at Charlotte airport after he arrived with his 13-year-old daughter.
Demi Moore celebrated becoming a new grandma on Mother's day—while rocking a leopard print string bikini.
The BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenko during an annual ceremony at which young people swear allegiance to the ex-Soviet state's flag. The agency gave no reason for Lukashenko's absence five days after he appeared unwell and skipped parts of commemorations in Moscow marking the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Germany. Lukashenko also did not speak at an event in Minsk marking the anniversary for the first time in his long presidency.