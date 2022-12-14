'Avatar: The Way of Water' marks return of James Cameron's saga

The first "Avatar" film was the most successful picture of all time. We're invited to take a plunge into that universe once again with a much-anticipated sequel. Film critic Lisa Nesselson tells us why the lavish visual effects, compelling themes and spectacular cinematography mean this is the perfect cinema experience.

Also, French director Jean-Christophe Roger joins us to talk about animated creatures "Ernest and Célestine", as they embark on a hazardous journey to a lost home. He tells us how the message at the heart of his film transcends age groups, and discusses the challenges of bringing a popular comic book to the big screen.

And we get a glimpse inside Annie Ernaux's home movies, as the Nobel Prize-winning author narrates a very personal documentary named "The Super 8 Years".



