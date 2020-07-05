Avalanche of Rocks Comes Crashing Down on Idaho Highway

Carmen Escalera and her family were traveling on Interstate 95 in Idaho on July 3, when an unexpected rockslide blocked the route between Riggins and New Meadows.

Escalera captured the dramatic scene on camera, as initially several rocks fell from the adjacent cliffside, followed by an avalanche of rocks.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the route closed indefinitely on Friday, making north-south travel inaccessible to Fourth of July travelers. Local media reported that the highway remains blocked, and added that there was no estimate on how long it would take to be cleared. Credit: Carmen Escalera via Storyful