Avalanche Hazard Forces Road Closure in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

A road in Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon, east of Salt Lake City, remained closed on Sunday, January 1, due to an avalanche hazard, officials said.

The Utah Department of Transportation said State Route 210, a road that runs through Little Cottonwood Canyon, was closed for avalanche mitigation, with no estimated reopening time.

Footage released by the department on Sunday shows avalanche control near Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The National Weather Service said heavy mountain snowfall was expected to continue through Monday morning, with up to 12 inches of snowfall at the Cottonwood Canyons. Credit: Utah Department of Transportation via Storyful

