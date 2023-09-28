Ava Evans says messages 'full of people threatening me' after Laurence Fox's GB News rant
Ava Evans says messages 'full of people threatening me' after Laurence Fox's GB News rantGood Morning Britain, ITV
Ava Evans says messages 'full of people threatening me' after Laurence Fox's GB News rantGood Morning Britain, ITV
The latest polls in Canada have the country’s Conservative Party in a very comfortable position. If an election were held now, it’s predicted that the Tories would take 179 seats, against the governing Liberals with 103, and the socialist New Democratic Party 21. The Greens and Quebec separatists would split the rest. There are 338 MP in Ottawa’s House of Commons, so even with the country being as regional as it is, that Conservative victory would be sufficient for a working government.
As Donald Trump stayed away, there was a whiff of desperation from his rivals in a chaotic showdown.
The former House speaker also hit MAGA Republicans with a stark warning about a Trump-Biden rematch.
The second GOP primary debate is set for Wednesday with fewer participants and still without the front-runner, the coup-attempting Trump.
"I DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE MY MOST VALUABLE ASSET, MY BRAND," he insists. The post Trump Freaks out After Judge Finds Him Liable for Fraud: ‘I AM WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE NUMBERS SHOWN’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was an apropos place for the Republican Party's soul to leave its body. It was about time, if we're honest.
"Breaking: Donald," the former president's niece wrote on social media.
The conservative attorney said the Trump family company could be "out of business."
The Democratic lawmaker also taunted the House speaker with a meme of the moment.
Rep. Jason Smith couldn't explain why a message dating to a time when Biden was not in office or a candidate would be proof of political corruption.
A recently released ABC News/Washington Post poll spells disaster for President Joe Biden. Not only did it show Biden’s approval ratings plunging in the wake of his administration’s disastrous handling of the economy and ongoing illegal migration crisis at the US-Mexico border, but it also showed former President Trump with a 9-point lead over Biden in a head-to-head rematch.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that Republicans will lose the presidential election if Donald Trump is the nominee and that he expects hard-right followers of Trump to force a government shutdown within days. Ryan, who left office in 2019 and had a sometimes contentious relationship with Trump, said he hoped that another Republican nominee would gain enough momentum early next year to overtake Trump after the first primaries. Ryan represented southeastern Wiscon
"I honestly think potentially seeing the sign on Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell."
B.C. Premier David Eby says that he will stand up for his province if an Alberta-only pension plan goes ahead. "If [Alberta Premier Danielle Smith] presses on in this direction, B.C. will absolutely be at the table to make sure that [the plan] doesn't come at the expense of British Columbians," Eby told CBC's Power and Politics on Tuesday. "In terms of what's on the minds of British Columbians right now, it's cost of living, housing, health care, public safety issues. That's the focus of our gov
The field for the second Republican presidential debate will be smaller than the first. Seven candidates have qualified for Wednesday night's debate at Ronald Reagan's presidential library in California, the Republican National Committee said, confirming that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not make the cut this time. Former President Donald Trump, the early Republican presidential front-runner who skipped the first debate, will also be missing from the stage and will instead hold events
Two former US Army officers with direct experience on the Abrams told Insider the tank is significantly more protected and lethal than Russian armor.
(Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell distanced himself from House Republicans’ government shutdown demands, underscoring the divide within the party and weakening Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s negotiating leverage as Washington barrels toward an Oct. 1 federal funding lapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Puts Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder Under Police ControlElon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for StarshieldCitadel Is Ready to Fight With SEC Over WhatsApp ProbeLululemon Strikes Deal
The MSNBC host busted one of the former president's biggest myths about himself.
Vitaly Brizhaty made a dramatic escape from his job protecting Putin's palace in Crimea, and now says he's being pursued by Kremlin agents.
The 2012 GOP presidential candidate died of COVID after attending the rally. A Meadows spokesman said he was "expressing exasperation."