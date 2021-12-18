Autopsy released for shooter of Pottawatomie County deputy
The autopsy was released for the shooter of a Pottawatomie County deputy.
The autopsy was released for the shooter of a Pottawatomie County deputy.
The Toronto Raptors have had some miscues down the stretch of games recently and it leads to the question: Who should be given the ball with the game on the line? The answer is complicated but Amit Mann is here to guide you through the possibilities.
COVID-19 concerns could hold NHLers out of the Olympics.
Kevin Durant played in the team's most recent game, a Thursday win over the 76ers.
The former NHL coach and current ESPN analyst attempted to clarify his highly criticized comments on Trevor Zegras' amazing assist earlier this month.
The Leafs placed forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza in protocol, hours after sidelining captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot on Friday.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
Urban Meyer signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars in January.
Is there some master plan for the Nets? Do they believe once Irving gets a taste of that basketball nectar he won’t be able to return to sitting in the shadows in the land of the forgotten with Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson?
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will compete at the PNC Championship together this weekend.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s hopes of a fresh start under a new coach are fading after losing at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored the visitors’ second goal in the 75th minute, not long after Fabian Klos was sent off for a bad challenge on Leipzig defender Willi Orban. Janni Serra put Bielefeld in front from a rebound in the 57th, and Leipzig was unable to make its undoubted attacking prowess count, with André Silva, Angeliño
MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top teams with a 4-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday. Abraham scored his first less than a minute into the match and Nicolò Zaniolo doubled Roma's lead before an own goal from Bryan Cristante made it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Cristante had another own goal ruled out shortly before Chris Smalling all but secured the win in the 72nd minute. Abraham capped a brilliant match for Roma 10 minute
The contest was canceled an hour before tipoff.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse is on the podium once again at the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi. The La Salle, Ont., won silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke with a time of two minutes and 2.07 seconds in the final. Masse split the podium between American swimmers Rhyan White, who claimed gold in 2:01.58, and Isabelle Stadden, in third in 2:02.20. On Friday, Masse set the Canadian short course record and captured silver in the 100m backstroke with a time of 55.22. In the men'
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming his second consecutive dual moguls title to open the season. The 29-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 30.00 to beat Walter Wallberg (5.00) in the big final for his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish. "Yesterday I was happy with my skiing, I knew I was skiing fast so I had a good chance in duals," said Kingsbury, following the big final in Alpe d'Huez, France. "It's
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa's home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff on Saturday. Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa's request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.” Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already b