Automatic voter registration

Reuters

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's two main opposition leaders on Tuesday filed separate appeals at the Supreme Court challenging a tribunal ruling that earlier this month upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in a disputed February election. No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud. Atiku, from the People's Democratic Party who came second in the election, said in a court filing that the tribunal erred in law "when it failed to nullify the presidential election ... on the ground of non compliance" with the electoral law.