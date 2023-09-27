Auto Workers and Actors Picket Together in Manhattan

Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) picketed together outside HBO and Amazon offices in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 27.

Members with the writers, retail workers, and nurses unions joined the picket line in solidarity, representatives said.

SAG-AFTRA, which went on strike on July 14, still had no scheduled meetings with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, the negotiating committee said. The two parties had not talked since the beginning of the strike, according to the New York Times.

The UAW went on strike aginst the Big Three automakers on September 12, but had since stopped striking against Ford, as they had made progress in their negotiations, the Detroit News reported. Strikes were still ongoing against GM and Stellantis.

This footage by X user @artemis_nieves shows the picket line outside Hudson Yards on Wednesday. Credit: @artemis_nieves via Storyful