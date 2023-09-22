Auto industry experts warn of long-term effects from a prolonged strike

CBC

Iqaluit RCMP say they've charged three women with fraud over $5,000 for claiming Inuit status.Twin sisters Amira and Nadya Gill, as well as the woman who claims to be their adoptive mother Karima Manji, face two charges each.The allegations are that the women used their status "to defraud the Kakivak Association and Qikiqtani Inuit Association of funds that are only available to Inuit beneficiaries by obtaining grants and scholarships."As first reported by Nunatsiaq News in March, the twins have