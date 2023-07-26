Auto giants bid to rival Tesla on EV charging

STORY: Major automakers are set to challenge Tesla's domination of rapid EV charging in the U.S.

Elon Musk’s firm has its Superchargers at almost 18,000 locations.

Now big automakers have said they are joining forces to create a new charging company.

The rebel alliance includes General Motors, Hyundai, Honda and Mercedes.

Their aim is to supplant Tesla as the leading provider of fast charging in North America...

by rolling out 30,000 chargers, starting along major highways.

And some of the auto brand bosses want the facilities to look like gas stations, with restrooms and retail outlets.

Tesla’s lead has them concerned.

They’re worried the EV pioneer is working to make its tech the standard, letting it dictate how cars will power up.

Tesla calls its system the North American Charging Standard.

In July, Kentucky became the first state to mandate the tech for state-backed charging stations.

The standard has even been adopted by some firms in the new alliance, including GM.

But Hyundai, Honda and others prefer a rival plug, and the new charging firm will support both standards.

There may well be room for both systems to prosper.

The Biden administration wants chargers of all kinds to total 500,000 by 2030.