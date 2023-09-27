Authority Health celebrates new community kitchen promoting health, nutrition education
She said the unveiling is two years in the making and was made possible through a $450,000 grant from the Priority Health Total Health Foundation.
She said the unveiling is two years in the making and was made possible through a $450,000 grant from the Priority Health Total Health Foundation.
CALGARY — The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames assistant general manager has suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and is not expected to recover. Kelsie Snow says on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. She says paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. She said his doctors do not expect him to wake up from the injury. Snow,
The Princess of Wales was hospitalised in 2012 with extreme morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, but she rarely speaks about it
Jessica Calvillo struggled to find answers for her 9-year-old daughter amid a painful ordeal
"The most important thing for us was that they were together," said Karen Kreager, the late couple's daughter
The shot is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older.
Longevity expert Valter Longo offers tips on putting together a tasty anti-aging breakfast.
Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. Aging makes this process harder, so Dr. Anthony Fauci and the longevity biohacker Bryan Johnson turn to supplements.
Don't give up on a healthy routine if you aren't losing weight. Signs like better mood and more energy can be unseen benefits of diet and exercise.
These easily-digestible foods are what you should eat when you have an upset stomach. Also, know which foods to avoid when you feel sick.
Prince Albert's wife Princess Charlene of Monaco has been unwell for several years, but is looking to the future now.
Here’s what to know about protecting yourself against COVID-19.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors is temporarily blocked, a state judge ruled Wednesday, just four days before it was to take effect. Legislative debate over Montana’s bill drew national attention this spring after Republicans punished Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr — the first transgender woman elected to the state’s Legislature — for admonishing lawmakers who supported the bill. District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender
Preeti and Hrushikesh Joshi said they were still dealing with the physical and psychological trauma of the death of their son, Ansh, in April 2022.
In the U.S., over 37 million people have diabetes. While some types of diabetes are not preventable, others are. Here's what you need to know.
The otter bit the man on the arms and legs for “several minutes,” wildlife officials said.
Marrying blood relatives is responsible for up to 10 per cent of Type 2 diabetes cases in British Asian communities, a new study suggests.
The Food and Drug Administration has reprimanded at least 28 companies this year, saying they failed to prove sufficient testing of ingredients used in over-the-counter drugs and consumer products for the toxins ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG), according to a Reuters analysis of agency import alerts and warning letters to manufacturers. The manufacturers include U.S.-based companies and exporters from India, South Korea, Switzerland, Canada and Egypt.
At-home testing is becoming a thing not just for COVID-19, but for seasonal flu and other infections. Here's what you need to know.
New action from the UKHSA suggests the government is certainly thinking about it.
Experts are divided about new mammogram recommendations that advise doctors to start screening for breast cancer 10 years earlier.