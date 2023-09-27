Authority Health celebrates new community kitchen promoting health, nutrition education

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames assistant general manager has suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and is not expected to recover. Kelsie Snow says on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. She says paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. She said his doctors do not expect him to wake up from the injury. Snow,