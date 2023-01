Authorities Warn Travelers to Stay Off Roads as Snowstorm Impacts Northern Colorado

Authorities warned travelers to stay off the roads as a storm system impacting northern Colorado was forecasted to develop into a “large-scale winter storm” on Wednesday, January 18.

Footage posted to Twitter by Jennifer Finch shows snow-capped trees and snow falling in Greeley, Colorado.

Colorado closed state offices on January 18 due to extreme weather conditions. Credit: Jennifer Finch via Storyful