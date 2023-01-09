Authorities Warn Travelers of Impassable Roads in Santa Cruz County as San Lorenzo River Rises

Santa Cruz County authorities warned travelers of impassable roads and urged them to only travel if “absolutely necessary” as the San Lorenzo river water levels continued to rise on Monday, January 9.

Footage posted to Twitter by Carlos Anaya shows water rushing through the river in Santa Cruz.

Authorities issued evacuation orders as the river reached “flood stage” in parts of the county.

President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for California on January 8 and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts. Credit: Carlos Anaya via Storyful

