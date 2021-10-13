Authorities Warn of Further Evacuations as Southern California's Alisal Fire Grows

Residents in Santa Barbara County, California, were warned of fresh evacuations on October 12 as the Alisal Fire grew to 8,000 acres.

Authorities said more than 200 firefighters had been deployed to contain the blaze, adding that air support units were “called in to respond to the fire on Monday but were grounded due to severe winds.”

This footage by Tyler Kelleher shot on October 11 shows the fire burning near Gaviota, a coastal town along Highway 101. Credit: Tyler Kelleher via Storyful