Authorities Warn Commuters of 'Slushy Roads' as Wintry Weather Impacts Utah

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned Utah commuters of “slushy” roads as it said snow and rain would impact the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, January 11.

The weather service also issued a winter storm warning in the region and forecasted snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.

Footage posted to Twitter by the NWS shows “half-dollar-size flakes” falling outside its office in Salt Lake City on January 10. Credit: NWS Salt Lake City via Storyful