Authorities Say US Plane Forced to Take 'Evasive Maneuvers' Following Unsafe Action by Chinese Jet

A US aircraft was forced to take “evasive maneuvers” after a People’s Liberation Army jet performed an unsafe action over the South China Sea on Wednesday, December 21, according to the US Armed Forces.

A statement posted to the US Indo-Pacific Command website said a Chinese jet flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of a US aircraft while it was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.

Footage posted to DVIDS by the US Indo-Pacific Command shows a jet flying in front of another craft.

The statement also said the US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and expects all countries in the region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law. Credit: US Indo-Pacific Command via Storyful