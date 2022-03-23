Authorities Survey Tornado Damage in St Bernard Parish

At least one person died and thousands of homes were without power after a large tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday evening, March 22.

Widespread damage was reported across St Bernard Parish as officials announced several road closures.

Video posted to Twitter by NOLA Ready shows New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) Director Collin Arnold and St Bernard Parish Director of Homeland Security John Rahaim accompanying National Weather Service (NWS) surveyors on Wednesday morning.

The NWS said it confirmed two tornadoes in the New Orleans and Lacombe areas and said workers would survey damage in the coming days to determine the official strength level of the storm. Credit: NOLA Ready via Storyful

