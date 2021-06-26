Authorities ponder motive for German knife attack that left three dead
Authorities are searching for the suspect's motive after a 24-year-old killed three women in a knife attack in southern Germany.
The fan wasn't watching the race when a rider collided with the sign.
Roger Federer will "reassess the situation" once Wimbledon is over.
It's lazy to call the Montreal Canadiens a team of destiny. Cole Caufield has elevated his team's offense to new heights during the playoffs.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7.
The Bucks know how to throw a counterpunch.
"The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."
Chauncey Billups will take over for Terry Stotts in Portland.
The Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, providing proof that their GM's visions, ideas, and concept of team was worth seeing through.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
Winner gets the winner of Fury-Wilder?
Durant is the best basketball player in the world. That’s what we call players who can reach levels no one else can on the court, right?
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
For the fallen opponents of the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 NHL playoffs, the last thing they’ve seen before being put to death is red.
Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks' path to the Eastern Conference finals provides reason to remain optimistic after a humbling Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks evened the series at 1-1. The Bucks also can rely on their postseason history to boost their belief in their championship hopes. This is Milwaukee's second conference finals appearance in three years, following a loss to Toronto in 2019. This talent-rich roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo was widely expected to contend for a title this
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo certainly attracts most of the attention, just not all of the attention. Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading scoring in international soccer. He can set that record on Sunday when Portugal faces Belgium in the round at 16 of the European Championship. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez wants to make sure his players won’t only be looking at Ronaldo, though. “When you put a plan against a player specifically, you could be hurt by other play
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Spain striker Álvaro Morata says deaths threats were made against him and even his sons after his misses in the group stage of the European Championship. Among Morata’s misses was a failed penalty kick against Slovakia on Wednesday. Spain’s players have condemned the death threats. Forward Dani Olmo says players accept criticism but more than that is “crossing the line.” Morata says what upsets him is when fans go to his wife and relatives to mak
Khris Middleton ordinarily wouldn’t be thinking about anything right now other than what the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to accomplish in the NBA playoffs. An invitation to play in the Olympics, that’s not ordinary. Milwaukee’s starting guards — Middleton and Jrue Holiday — plan to play for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics that start next month, yet both insist that isn’t distracting them from the Bucks’ quest to win the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years. “We’re in the middle of a champ
Victoria will feel like home court for Canada's men's basketball team after all. Organizers for Canada's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament which tips off Tuesday in Victoria have been given the green light to have fans at games. "After working closely with BC Public Health, we have just now been approved to host up to 10 per cent of capacity at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre for games on July 1, 3 and 4," the West Basketball Festival organizing committee tweeted on Saturday. Organizer