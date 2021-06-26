Authorities ponder motive for German knife attack that left three dead

The Canadian Press

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo certainly attracts most of the attention, just not all of the attention. Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading scoring in international soccer. He can set that record on Sunday when Portugal faces Belgium in the round at 16 of the European Championship. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez wants to make sure his players won’t only be looking at Ronaldo, though. “When you put a plan against a player specifically, you could be hurt by other play