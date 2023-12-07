Authorities intercept 22 letters sent by the UNLV shooting suspect that were addressed to faculty

At a press conference on Thursday, Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that shooting suspect, identified as Anthony Polito, mailed 22 envelopes to faculty members across the country with no return address before killing three people and wounding another on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus Wednesday. McMahill said authorities recovered the 22 envelopes and the first one that they opened had an unknown white powder in it. McMahill warned anyone in education who receives an envelope that's taped closed with no return address to proceed with caution and contact their local authorities.