The National Weather Service (NWS) said road conditions will slowly improve as temperatures rise in and around Dallas, Texas, on February 2 and 3.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @GOGITTA4 shows overcast skies and icy roads in Dallas as few cars drive by.

The NWS said travelers should remain aware of slick spots and slushy conditions despite improving weather. Credit: @GOGITTA4 via Storyful