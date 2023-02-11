Authorities Say Elderly Man Pulled From Rubble Had Been Trapped For 119 Hours

A 75-year-old man was pulled from the rubble in Hatay, Turkey, on February 11, 119 hours after the earthquake struck, according to the Memur-Sen Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Genc Memur-Sen).

Video posted by Genc Memur-Sen shows rescue teams pulling the man from the rubble and transferring him to safety.

By Saturday, the combined death toll across both Turkey and Syria passed more than 24,000, according to observers. Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 19,875 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 4,461.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: Genç Memur-Sen via Storyful