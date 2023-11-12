New author working to end stigma surrounding epilepsy

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Kabion Ento returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes stunned the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the CFL East Division final Saturday. Montreal's stellar defence forced nine turnovers — resulting in 21 points. That included four interceptions of Toronto's Chad Kelly, who was making his first career playoff start and was also stopped twice in short-yardage situations and lost a fumble. Toronto turned the ball over on downs four times. Kelly, the