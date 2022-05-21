Australia's Prime Minister-Elect Anthony Albanese Declares Victory in Sydney

Labor leader Anthony Albanese appeared for the first time as prime minister-elect on May 21, declaring victory in Australia’s federal election in a speech in Sydney.

Video posted to Albanese’s official Twitter captures part of his victory celebration late Saturday night with the caption, “Thank you Australia.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat and said he’ll step down as leader of the Liberal Party, meaning a new Opposition Leader will be elected. Morrison will remain in parliament as the member for Cook. Credit: Anthony Albanese via Storyful