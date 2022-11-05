Australia's inland towns brace for flood peaks

STORY: In Forbes, a rural town in the state's wheatbelt about five hours drive from Sydney, some businesses have already been swamped by the rising Lachlan River.

NSW Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke warned that while the wet weather had eased, towns downstream from swollen rivers now faced the risk of flooding.

Australia's east is in the grip of the fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall.

The flooding has left thousands homeless and damaged agricultural industries.

Authorities have announced at least A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) in disaster relief to help thousands of residents repair homes and in some cases move from flood-prone areas.