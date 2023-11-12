Australia's FM lauds 'foresight' in Tuvalu pact

STORY: Australia announced on Friday (November 10) the security guarantee to the tiny Pacific Islands nation to respond to military aggression, protect it from climate change and boost migration.

Wong lauded the foresight of Tuvalu's officials in seeking the agreement, and said it was a "giant leap forward in our joint mission to assure security, prosperity and stability in the region."

A collection of nine low-lying islands mid-way between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is one of the world's most at-risk countries from climate change and has long drawn international attention to the issue.

With a population of around 11,000, it is one of just 13 nations to maintain an official diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, as Beijing has made increasing Pacific inroads.