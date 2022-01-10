Australia's COVID-19 cases hit 1 million

COVID-19 cases in Australia soared past 1 million on Monday.

More than half of that number were recorded in the past week alone.

Feeling the heat in an election year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to make changes to isolation rules to allow work in food production and distribution by those who have been in close contact with asymptomatic infections.

"We are looking to maximise those who can remain in the workforce and that is why these arrangements are being put in place. But anyone who is symptomatic or has COVID, they are not going into work."

Major supermarket chain in the country - Woolworths - said one in five employees is in quarantine.

Despite the pressure with over 3500 people hospitalised, hospitals seem to be coping.

But health officials warned the number of infections could be much higher.

The country has also begun the rollout of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, starting on Monday.