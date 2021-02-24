Australian Zoo Welcomes Newborn Koala Joey
A Sydney zoo announced to the public the arrival of an eight-month-old koala joey, on Wednesday, February 24.
This video sent to Storyful by Taronga Zoo Sydney, shows Humphrey the koala snuggling up to his mother among the foliage of a eucalyptus tree.
According to the zoo, “Humphrey and mum Willow are reported to be doing incredibly well, with Senior Koala Keeper Laura Jones revealing that the joey is already beginning to attempt to eat eucalyptus leaves.” Credit: Taronga Zoo Sydney via Storyful