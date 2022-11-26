Australian Soccer Fans Celebrate as Team Score During World Cup Victory Over Tunisia

Australian soccer fans celebrated their national team’s World Cup victory over Tunisia in Melbourne’s Federation Square, video taken on November 26 shows.

Footage posted on Instagram by Caroline Barra shows fans cheering and holding lit red flares in the square moments after Australian striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute at Al Janoub Stadium in the city of Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Australia’s victory over Tunisia follows a 4-1 loss against France on November 22, and comes ahead of their final match of the World Cup group stage against Denmark on November 30. Credit: Carolina Barra via Storyful