Australian Ski Resort Reports 'Shaking' as Earthquake Hits Victoria

A ski resort in Victoria, Australia, reported the ground shaking as a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the state on September 22.

The Mount Buller resort reported no damage or disruption to skiers or boarders from the earthquake which was recorded at 9:15 am near Mansfield in Victoria’s east, according to Geoscience Australia. It was first reported as a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, before being downgraded to 5.8, the seismology agency told Storyful.

“That was interesting. No avalanches folks, we’re fine and back skiing” the resort wrote in a Twitter post.

A pair of cameras at the ski field shake aggressively in this video posted to Twitter by the Mount Buller ski resort. Credit: Mt Buller via Storyful