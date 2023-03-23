Australian Prime Minister Announces Final Wording for Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, March 23, released the final wording of a referendum on whether Australia should have a permanent, independent body to advise parliament and government on views of the Indigenous population.

In a press conference, an emotional Albanese said a representative body promoting Indigenous views on national policies was needed to overcome Indigenous disadvantage.

“The question that Australians will be asked at this year’s referendum is a very simple one,” Albanese said. “It will read: a proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

