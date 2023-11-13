Australian ports back online after cyber incident

STORY: Several of Australia’s biggest ports are back in operation after a cyber security incident.

The breach had crippled container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.

They were forced to suspend cargo movements for three days.

But on Monday (November 13), port company DP World Australia said operations had resumed that morning, though there would be disruptions over the coming days.

The news was a relief for businesses, with the firm handling about 40% of the goods that flow in and out of the country.

Speaking in parliament, Home Affairs and Cyber Security minister Clare O’Neil said such incidents were concerning:

“This afternoon DP World announced that they are resuming operations at their facilities. Their expectation is that 5,000 containers will leave their ports today. Speaker, the incident at DP World is the latest in a string of cyber attacks which have shaken our country.”

Earlier this year, Australia set up an agency to coordinate the response to major hacks.

On Monday, ministers released some details of new laws that would force companies to report ransomware demands and similar issues.

DP World didn’t say it if had received any demands during the latest incident.

The company said it was investigating what happened.