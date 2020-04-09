Australian police in coronavirus homicide probe

Zipped up in hazard suits clad in masks and gloves. Australian police boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney on Wednesday (April 8).

This is the vessel that let off hundreds of passengers infected with the coronavirus, fifteen of which later died and officers went in to retrieve a "black box" from the ship.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the black box will be used as part of a homicide investigation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE COMMISSIONER, MICK FULLER, SAYING:

"New South Wales police officers entered the Ruby Princess to gather evidence in relation to the Ruby Princess investigation. They spoke to the captain of the ship who was extremely helpful. Ships have a black box, very similar to that of international planes, and that and other evidence has been seized for further investigation."

This ship owned by Carnival Corp, has become a flashpoint of public anger in Australia.

Last month, authorities granted the ship permission to disembark passengers without health checks.

It went on to become the country's deadliest source of infections.

Fuller confirmed that about a thousand crew of various nationalities remain on board the Ruby Princess.

He also thanked Australians for bringing the crew goods while they remain ship-bound.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE COMMISSIONER, MICK FULLER, SAYING:

"Local community have dropped off a number of care packages at the port for the crew members, which I think speaks volumes of the local community in the southern, southern area."

On a positive note the infections within Australia hit its lowest number in three weeks on Wednesday.

It's prompted authorities to begin arranging more flights to bring home Australians stranded abroad.