Australian journalist accosted on air by London protesters

Nine News journalist, Ben Avery and camera operator Cade Thompson were near the Houses of Parliament when protesters started jostling the pair, with Avery and Thompson running while protesters followed.

The London march started in Hyde Park before winding its way to Parliament Square.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, an event that has set off the biggest anti-racism protests seen in the United States since the 1960s.