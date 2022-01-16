Australian Federal Court Upholds Djokovic Deportation Order

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia and is set to be deported, after the country’s Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel the Serbian player’s visa on January 16.

The court’s Chief Justice James Allsop said the judges had reached a unanimous decision on the verdict, and said the reasons for the ruling will be released at a later date.

In statement released following the verdict, Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed with the ruling”, but said he would respect the decision and will “cooperate with the relevant authorities” regarding his departure from the country.

According to court filings, the government argued the 34-year-old posed a threat to public health.

The decision has ended the 34-year-old’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam. Credit: Federal Court of Australia via Storyful