Australian Family Films 'Once in a Lifetime' Great White Shark Encounter

An Australian family documented its incredible encounter with a great white shark off the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

GoPro footage taken by Louise Thomsen captures the shark swimming underwater meters away from their boat. Family members are seen expressing their disbelief, describing the shark as “beautiful”, and the encounter as “once in a lifetime”.

“My husband and I have been fishing off Mooloolaba for over 23 years and have never seen a great white shark, let alone had one circling our boat!” Thomsen told Storyful.

She explained that the animal circled the boat for over 15 minutes before they decided to leave in case it took a bite out of the motors.

While heading back to shore, Thomsen’s daughter Mickayla is seen in the video giving a rundown of the encounter, laughing as she describes the shark as “very fat and very well-fed” and the experience as “the stuff you see in Tom Cruise movies and stuff.”

“It was giving us a nice side-eye and making sure we knew who was the boss you know, it made sure of that,” she added. Credit: Louise Thomsen via Storyful