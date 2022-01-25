Australian diplomatic staff to remain in Ukraine

Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops near its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. Moscow has insisted it has no plans to invade.

"This is a matter of prudence and caution to protect the safety of Australians and particularly the dependants of diplomatic staff. But it in no way detracts from our absolute commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," foreign minister Marise Payne told a news conference in Sydney. Payne also ruled out offering military assistance to Ukraine.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.