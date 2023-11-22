Australian cricketers return home after World Cup win

STORY: Chasing a modest 241 for victory in the final thanks to a brilliant bowling display, Australia reached their target in 43 overs to snap India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

Cummins said they had created “their own legacy’, after also retaining the Ashes in England and winning the World Test Championship this year.

Seven members of Australia’s World Cup winning squad are remaining on the subcontinent to play a Twenty20 series against India, which starts on Thursday (November 23) at Vishakhapatnam.