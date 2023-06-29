Australian 13-Year-Old Makes History as First Female Skateboarder to Land 720

A 13-year-old Australian teenager made history by becoming the first female athlete to land a 720 trick made famous by skateboarding great Tony Hawk.

Video by Marty Harris shows Arisa Trew landing the holy grail maneuver consisting of two mid-air rotations, while competing at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 24.

The trick was first successfully performed by Hawk himself in 1985 at the Eurocana Skate Camp in Sweden.

Trew is ranked 14th globally and aims to represent Australia at next year’s Paris Olympic Games, The Guardian reported. Credit: Marty Harris via Storyful