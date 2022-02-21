Australia welcomes back tourists, borders reopened

There were hugs and gifts of vegemite at Australia's biggest airport on Monday, as it buzzed with reunited family and friends.

The country has welcomed back tourists now that the international borders are fully reopened.

At Sydney airport, American traveller Lauren Potter was one of the travellers overjoyed with the restrictions lifting:

"Yeah as soon as they opened up the border, I knew I could finally come and see my family and attend my brother's wedding, like on March 4. So that's what I'm really excited about, to have my whole family together again. It's very emotional."

After more than two years of closures, you can now visit Australia if you're fully vaccinated.

More than 50 international flights were set to land in the country on Monday, including 27 touching down at Sydney, the largest city.

Australian trade and tourism minister, Dan Tehan said the tourism industry is hopeful for a rebound in bookings after the 43 billion US dollar industry was hamstrung by closed borders.

"Everyone's celebrating. It's so great to have the international tourists back from right around the world."

Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and relentless lockdowns at the end of last year and began living with the virus after reaching higher levels of vaccination.

Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks.